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Are the Sharks’ Struggles on Ryan Warsofsky or on a Young, Banged-Up Roster?
By Deepanjan M.,2 days ago
On Monday night at SAP Center, the San Jose Sharks lost 2-1 to a Calgary team that had opened the season 0-5-0, and the manner of it mattered more than the result. San Jose managed a single goal by Sam Dickinson, mustered a late push that never threatened, and watched the Flames’ fourth line decide the game. It was the fourth loss in five games, a stretch in which the Sharks scored just five goals, and it has turned early-season optimism into something closer to concern.