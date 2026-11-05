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Pinckneyville Elementary Association has ratified tentative agreement
By tarynj,2 days ago
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) – The Pinckneyville Elementary Education Association ratified a tentative agreement on November 4. The news was released in a statement from Pinckneyville District No. 50 saying the board is expected to take action early next week. The news comes after the association said teachers have been working without a contract since August 14 and the possibility of a strike if an agreement had not been reached.