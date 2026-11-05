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How marketers can better optimize for AI search visibility
By Francisco Vigo,3 days ago
The following is a guest piece written by Francisco Vigo, co-founder and CEO of AI visibility company GeoSurge. Opinions are the author’s own. Most of what marketers will spend on artificial intelligence visibility in 2027 is aimed at the wrong end of the process. The standard playbook tunes content for the moment that an assistant searches the web, assuming live search gives every brand a fair shot at being mentioned in AI results. By the time the model searches, though, it has already decided which brands are worth looking up, and it makes that call from memory.