undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Blackcats, Dragons, Hawks advance to district semifinals
By Russell Korando,3 days ago
Herculaneum (6-4) kept Lutheran South’s offense one dimensional and ran away with a 49-7 home victory in the first round of the Class 3 District 2 tournament on Oct. 30. Lancer QB Brody Slinkard completed 20 passes for 245 yards and their only TD in the fourth quarter after the Blackcats had built a lead large enough (35 points) to start the running clock.