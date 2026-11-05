undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Local veterans presented with Quilt of Valor
By Roy Howard Community Journalism Center,3 days ago
The Lumberton Senior Center honors local veterans with homemade quilts. Two veterans received quilts during the center’s third Quilts of Valor presentation this year. The center started the presentations in January, honoring one veteran. Now organizers hope to recognize more veterans as applications come in. Volunteer Coordinator Connie Hebert...