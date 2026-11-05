undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Packers-Patriots Preview: Christian Gonzalez defines New England’s defense
By Justis Mosqueda,2 days ago
Christian Gonzalez is one of the few corners in the NFL who actually follows number one receivers in man coverage. Last week, the Carolina Panthers sat in split-safety coverages against the Green Bay Packers, forcing the team to run the football or take checkdown passes routinely — just like their matchup in 2025. While this didn’t stop the Packers’ offense, which still had a 100-yard receiver in Christian Watson despite his in-game trip to the hospital for a rib injury, it did mean that the offense was a lot less explosive than it was in prior weeks.