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2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Test: Capability, Comfort, and Style
By Elana Scherr,3 days ago
In ancient times, trucks were tools for farmers and construction workers. The idea that they should offer amenities like air conditioning or power steering would have been questionable, and the suggestion of heated seats or ambient lighting would have been laughed off the assembly line. We live in a gentler era, though, and the 2027 Chevy Silverado 1500 reflects the mainstream popularity of pickups for both work and play. Chevy’s half-ton lineup gets a major overhaul for the coming model year with reshaped sheetmetal; redesigned interiors featuring carbon fiber, wood, and bright pops of color; and two brand-new small-block V-8s that will delight internal-combustion loyalists.