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Historic Low Fertility Rate in the United States
By Joseph Chamie,2 days ago
PORTLAND, USA, Nov 5 2026 (IPS) - Approximately 110 countries, including the United States, have fertility rates below the replacement level of 2.1 births per woman. In 2025, the U.S. fertility rate fell to a historic low of approximately 1.6 births per woman, extending a long-term downward trend that began in 2007 when the rate was still well above the replacement level of 2.1 births per woman (Figure 1).