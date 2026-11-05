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Apple reportedly slashes employee AI usage limits amid ‘cost-cutting effort’
By David Price,2 days ago
Apple took its time jumping on the AI bandwagon, announcing Apple Intelligence as late as 2024 (nearly three and a half years after the release of DALL-E, and one and a half after ChatGPT) then delaying some of the platform’s flagship features for years after that. But these days the company is a committed proponent of “truly helpful AI that’s centered around you and your needs,” as it writes on the dedicated Apple Intelligence page on its website.