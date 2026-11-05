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Carson Daly Announced as Co-Anchor of Saturday TODAY
By Scott Stump,2 days ago
Good news for TODAY fans who can’t get enough of Carson Daly during the week: He is the new co-anchor of Saturday TODAY!. Carson announced on TODAY Nov. 5 that he will be permanently joining Saturday TODAY alongside Laura Jarrett on Saturdays, while also remaining part of TODAY’s regular weekday broadcasts. He had been stepping in as an interim co-anchor on Saturday TODAY with Laura since September.