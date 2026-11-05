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DeLand Woman Fights Off Teen Attacker, K-9 Unit Tracks Him Into Woods
By Grace Ledbetter,2 days ago
S. Blue Lake Ave. & Windy Knoll Ln. — Reported Intersection of Attack. A woman walking near South Blue Lake Avenue and Windy Knoll Lane in DeLand was knocked to the ground by a 17-year-old who deputies say hit her from behind and grabbed her clothes before she fought back and chased him down the street, screaming for help. The attack happened Tuesday at about 5:30 p.m., and the teenager fled into the woods, where a K-9 unit eventually tracked him down.
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