undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Elderly Pedestrian Dies Following Collision at Prescott Road and Mt. Vernon Drive in Modesto
3 days ago
November 5, 2026 – Modesto Police Department officials report that on November 3, 2026, at approximately 1:12 p.m.,. Modesto Police officers responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at Prescott Road and Mt. Vernon Drive. The initial investigation indicates that 73-year-old Edward Heiss was crossing Prescott Road in the south crosswalk...