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Armed Robbery At Hybla Valley Bank Sends Helicopter, K9 Units Racing In
By Mike Johnson,3 days ago
7700 Block of Richmond Hwy. — Reported Location of Bank Robbery. A man walked into a bank on the 7700 block of Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley Wednesday afternoon, implied he had a weapon, and walked out with cash, triggering a manhunt that brought a police helicopter and K9 units into the Fairfax County neighborhood. The robbery happened at about 12:48 p.m., and officers were still searching for the suspect as of Wednesday afternoon.
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