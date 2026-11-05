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Democratic sweep puts crypto on defensive in Washington
By Tanaya Macheel@tanayamacheel,2 days ago
The new Congress is likely to focus more on scrutinizing President Trump's personal crypto dealings over industry-friendly legislation like the Clarity Act. Democrats have historically been less supportive of crypto than Republicans, though that divide has been narrowing as more Democrats embrace the industry and its potential. The stakes extend...
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