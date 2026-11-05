undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Naples’ Tate Surrealism Exhibition Joins a Wider Centenary Moment
By Heather DeVries,2 days ago
About 130 works from Tate’s collection are on view at The Baker Museum in Naples in The Surrealist International: Fifty Years of Dreams. Opened October 17, the exhibition runs through February 14 and brings together paintings, objects and sculptures by artists including Salvador Dalí, Marcel Duchamp, René Magritte and Eileen Agar, according to Artis—Naples.
1