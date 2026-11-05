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Gates Mills Teacher Resigns From Hawken School Amid Misconduct Claims by Ex-Student
By Melody Foster,2 days ago
A teacher at Hawken School in Gates Mills has resigned after a former student came forward with allegations of inappropriate conduct, according to school officials. The teacher, who taught human performance and health and coached varsity volleyball at Hawken's Upper High School, was placed on immediate leave and barred from campus once administrators learned of the claims.
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