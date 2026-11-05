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Bucks vs. Celtics Player Grades: Kuzma and Jaquez sell in failed comeback
By Jack Trehearne,2 days ago
The veteran wings had a fourth to forget. The Milwaukee Bucks’ 22-point comeback fell short in Beantown, as they lost to the Boston Celtics 109-102 after leading in the fourth quarter. If the Bucks could just avoid one horrendous quarter each game, they’d probably have three or four wins by now. The fight and character the team showed was pleasing, to be sure, but fans want to see the team not just be in games, but win them, no matter the opponent. And as I’ll get to, the difference between winning and losing is razor-thin; it is about recognising moments and understanding what the team wants to achieve in those moments; unfortunately, the Bucks have some guys who seem incapable of doing that. On a completely unrelated note, I am officially retiring from inserting sarcastic/self-deprecating dinosaur-related Easter eggs into my writing until I can make it clear to readers that they are, in fact, sarcastic/self-deprecating dinosaur-related Easter eggs! Read our full summary of the game here and catch a six-minute audio recap on the Bucks+ podcast, Bucks In Six Minutes, below.