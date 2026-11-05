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Family Centers Honors Volunteers, Welcomes New Board Chair at 135th Annual Meeting
By greenwichfreepress,3 days ago
Family Centers honored two outstanding volunteers for their leadership and service to the community and welcomed Nisha Hurst as its new Board Chair at its 135th Annual Meeting, held Tuesday, November 3, at First Presbyterian Church in Greenwich. Kate Clark, outgoing Chair of Family Centers’ Board of Trustees, received the...
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