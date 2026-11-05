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Designing a TEM Facility: What to Consider Before the Microscope Arrives
By Andreas Solomos,2 days ago
Bringing transmission electron microscopy (TEM) capabilities in-house gives biologics and viral safety teams greater control over sample preparation, imaging quality, turnaround time, and day-to-day operations. But those advantages only come if the facility is designed to support the instrument properly. A TEM is highly sensitive to its surroundings, so decisions about room location, vibration control, infrastructure, and workflow can directly affect performance. In many cases, organizations make the most important choices long before the microscope arrives.