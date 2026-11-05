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Review Finds No Evidence Supporting Progesterone for Diabetic Wound Healing
By GOAI Share To,2 days ago
A recent evidence-gap review indicates that current scientific literature lacks proof that natural progesterone improves wound healing in diabetic patients. Researchers who conducted the study found no clinical trials or preclinical studies demonstrating that progesterone interventions effectively treat diabetic cutaneous wounds, noting that existing support for the treatment relies on indirect findings rather than direct evidence of efficacy.