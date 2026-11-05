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Morning Break: Saints gear up for Week 9, Charlie Smyth set to kick Sunday
By New Orleans Saints,3 days ago
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 9 game against the Cleveland Browns during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>. Despite the New Orleans Saints standing at 2-5 following their Week Eight bye, the New Orleans Saints stand only one game out of first place in the NFC South with two consecutive games at the Caesars Superdome to play, including a November 15 matchup against division leader Carolina. But before their second divisional contest of the season, the Saints will return to action on Sunday, when they host the Cleveland Browns. The division race is very tight and New Orleans has more than half of its season to play. SEE MORE>>