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Chevrolet Didn't Build a Station Wagon in 1934. This Woodie Has Been in One Family for 67 Years
By Elizabeth Puckett,2 days ago
Chevrolet did not sell a station wagon in 1934. Dealers who wanted one ordered a DB light-truck chassis and had a wood body fitted. This 1934 Chevrolet DB Station Wagon with a Hercules wood body from Wappingers Falls, New York, is live on Hemmings Auctions. As of Tuesday morning it had four bids, a high bid of $15,121, 56 watchers and about three days and eight hours left.