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Veteran lawman Joe Portio steps up to lead Rio Communities Police Department
By Clara Garcia,2 days ago
RIO COMMUNITIES—Joe Portio thought he was finished with the badge. After retiring in 2019 as a lieutenant, field commander and former interim chief with the Belen Police Department, Portio traded tactical gear for an apron, running a food truck business for four years and serving as president of the Belen Area Food Pantry. He was content helping his community one meal at a time.