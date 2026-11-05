undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kyle Fletcher addresses comparisons to multi-time WWE champion Randy Orton
By Aaron Rift,3 days ago
While appearing on Tony Schiavone’s podcast, AEW star Kyle Fletcher addressed comparisons to multi-time WWE champion Randy Orton. Here is what Fletcher had to say…. “When I first started hearing it, my reaction was, ‘Oh man, Randy Orton’s great. I love Randy Orton.’ So to even be mentioned in the same sentence as him, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s awesome.’