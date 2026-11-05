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Council Passes Local Law Amending Code to Unit-Based For Residences
2 days ago
The City of Cortland Common Council has approved a local law that amends the city code of ordinances, replacing family-based residential occupancy terminology with unit-based standards. The measure was approved during the council’s meeting Tuesday, November 3, with First Ward Councilperson Brian Tobin and Fifth Ward Councilmember Tom Conlon voting against it.