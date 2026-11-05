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Beer Release Radar: What's On Tap in November
By Visit Milwaukee Staff,3 days ago
Victory tastes sweet. The Milwaukee Brewers just brought home the city’s first-ever World Series title, and breweries throughout the area are rolling out the barrel with limited-edition beers and new releases to keep the celebration flowing. There really is no better time to be in Milwaukee than this moment, and you can soak it all up with these new brews along the Brew City Trail and beyond. Cheers!