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Brooklyn MTA Agent Dies a Year After Attack, Trial Delayed to Dig Deeper
By Bryce Winslow,3 days ago
A Brooklyn MTA station agent who was violently assaulted at her booth nearly 16 months ago has died, and prosecutors have now postponed the trial of her accused attackers to dig into whether the two events are connected. Marshalee Reid, 52, passed away on October 25, according to her union, nearly 16 months after she was attacked while working at the New Lots Station.
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