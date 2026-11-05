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NY Senator Webb Encourages Students to Participate in 2026 Thanksgiving Day Celebration Program
2 days ago
New York State Senator Lea Webb (SD-52) is inviting students within the 52nd District to once again participate in her annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration Program for 2026. Webb says the initiative gives students an opportunity to express their creativity and gratitude through original essays, artworks, or poetry. “I encourage students...
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