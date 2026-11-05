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New Sloped-Roof Scaffolding Debuts at NYC Buildings HQ, Could Spread Citywide
By Damon Caldwell,3 days ago
Two new sidewalk shed prototypes went up outside the New York City Department of Buildings headquarters at 280 Broadway in Civic Center, Manhattan, marking the first appearance of either design on a city sidewalk. The Baseline Shed and the Speed Shed, both designed by the architecture firm PAU, were unveiled on October 19 as part of a broader push to overhaul the scaffolding structures that have long lined New York streets.