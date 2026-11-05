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Packers Face Crucial Test Against New England
By Authors,2 days ago
The Packers cannot keep asking Jordan Love to solve every problem on offense. They got away with another week of it against Carolina. They won, which matters, but a running game that produced 66 yards on 26 attempts against the league’s worst rushing defense is hardly something to celebrate. That total included an 18-yard run by Savion Williams. The problems went well beyond a couple of unsuccessful carries.