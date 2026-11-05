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Complaints about e-bikes, e-motos on W&OD Trail could bring new regulations
By Nolan Stout,2 days ago
New regulations on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail could help police better respond to complaints about e-bikes and other electric vehicles. The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority (NOVA Parks) will consider the regulations at the Nov. 19 meeting of its Board of Directors. The proposal would classify what types of vehicles are allowed on the trail — excluding e-motos and limiting what kinds of e-bikes can be used — and make any violation a misdemeanor resulting in a fine.
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