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Field Hockey – Hornets look to keep ‘The Streak’ alive in their quest for their 38th straight District XI title taking on rival Parkland. PREVIEW
By Scott Johnston,2 days ago
Matchup: No. 1 seed Emmaus (22-0 overall) vs No. 2 seed Parkland (18-4-1) When/Where: Thursday 7 p.m./Zephyr Sports Complex, Whitehall. What’s on the line: District XI 3A Championship. Both teams have also qualified for states. Coverage: LIVE audio The Eastern Pa Sports Network (https://easternpasportsnet1.mixlr.com/events/5421296) How they got here –...