undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UNC aims for their second victory of the season against Wofford
By Brandon Griffin,3 days ago
Here’s what you need to know about Carolina’s next opponent. After opening the season with a win against Western Carolina, the Tar Heels now turn their attention to the Wofford Terriers. North Carolina is 2-2 all-time against Wofford and have lost the past two times the Terriers visited Chapel Hill (though one of those losses was in Carmichael and not the Dean Dome). Can UNC end this streak or will Wofford at make it three straight road victories over the Heels?
2