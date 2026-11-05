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Historian, writer Betsy Gaines Quammen to give free author talks next week
By Monica Stout,3 days ago
JACKSON, Wyo. — Not quite ready to let go of the haunting Halloween spirit?. Join author Betsy Gaines Quammen at the Teton County Library (TCL) in Jackson next week as she discusses her latest book, This Haunted Land: Reckoning with Ghosts and the Stories That Shape America. The free author talk will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, in TCL’s Ordway Auditorium. Books will be available for purchase at the event, and Gaines Quammen will host a book signing after the discussion. The same style event will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. at the TCL Alta Branch on Tuesday, Nov. 10.