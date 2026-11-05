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Rush announces 5-date residency at Sphere in Las Vegas
By Rachel Zalucki,2 days ago
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Rush will perform five shows at Sphere in Las Vegas in May 2027, band co-founders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson announced. The band will play May 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30. Each night’s set will include fan favorites and greatest hits from the band’s catalog in celebration of Rush’s music, its legacy and the life of the late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart, according to the announcement.