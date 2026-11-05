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Israeli defense company says this trigger is programmed to shoot drones
By Daniel Terrill,3 days ago
Thailand’s Ministry of Defence began fielding a new computerized rifle trigger designed to help soldiers shoot down small drones, according to last month’s announcement by the device’s manufacturer, Israel Weapon Industries, or IWI. Company officials consider the deployment a real-world endorsement of the Arbel Anti-Drone System as a potential solution for countering drones on the battlefield.