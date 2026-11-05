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Why the Human Side of AI Adoption Determines Success
2 days ago
AI adoption rarely fails because the technology doesn’t work. It fails when organizations underestimate the people expected to use it. In 2025, 42% of companies abandoned most of their AI initiatives, up from just 17% the year before, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Meanwhile, 54% of C-suite executives say AI adoption is tearing their company apart, according to research from Writer and Workplace Intelligence.