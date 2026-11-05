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Former Murray police officer nets additional sex crime charges in Calloway Co.
By Hannah Hageman,2 days ago
The charges continue to rack up for former Murray Police officer Justin Swope, as he was arraigned on additional charges in Calloway County earlier this week. It all stems from an investigation that began in May into allegations that the 44-year-old Swope had sexually abused a 15-year-old that he had met in his official capacity in 2018. He is already facing multiple charges in Calloway and Trigg counties, including third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, numerous counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor, first-degree sexual abuse and unlawful transaction with a minor under the age of 16 illegal sex act, totaling 30 counts against him.