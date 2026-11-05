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Seward Volleyball Season Ends in Hutchinson
By Brock,2 days ago
The Seward County Saints volleyball team was competitive in their Region 6 Tournament game at Hutchinson. But is was Hutchinson who emerged in a hard fought first round match at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. Seward lost 16-25, 25-23, 22-25, 26-28. Seward led set four most of the way before Hutch rallied. Luisa Bergantini had 19 kills. Lilou Grymonpre added 14 kills and Deniz Ucar put down 13. Gabby Perez had 24 digs. Hutchinson is 19-13. Seward finishes 15-18. That’s a six match improvement from last year.
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