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Understanding The Quiet Structural Ruptures In Our Bodies
By Rebecca Larson,2 days ago
We walk through existence in bodies that are marvels of architectural tension, held together by delicate layers of muscle and fascia. Yet, beneath our daily movements lies a quiet vulnerability. A sudden strain, a persistent cough, or the simple wearing down of tissue can create a gap in the natural container of our core, allowing internal tissue to push where it does not belong.