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Lady Saints Remain Dominant in Lamar
By Brock,2 days ago
The Seward Lady Saints are 4-0 after a 74-48 win at Lamar Wednesday night. The “Gals in Green” used a 43-7 run during the second and third quarters. Seward led 37-15 at halftime. Abigail Ortega scored 20 points and knocked down six three pointers. Lamar is 2-2. Seward is 4-0 and hosts North Platte Tuesday at 6pm in the Green House. The game airs on 1270 and 92.3 FM with Saints Shoot-around at 5:45.