undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What A Meniscus Tear Can Reveal About The Future Of Your Knee
By Joanne Harping,2 days ago
The knee has a useful piece of engineering hidden inside it. Between the thigh bone and the shin bone sit two crescent-shaped pads of tough cartilage called the menisci. They spread pressure across the joint, absorb some of the force generated by walking and running, and help the knee remain stable. They do all this without attracting much attention, until one tears and an ordinary movement becomes unexpectedly difficult.