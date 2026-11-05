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Kate O'Flynn is an overworked, underfunded employee in Mike Leigh's Tender Loving Care trailer
By Drew Gillis,3 days ago
After winning an Emmy for her work in a New England-based series, Kate O’Flynn is back to regular ol’ England with Tender Loving Care, the next—and likely last—film from director Mike Leigh. Bleecker Street shared a first trailer for the film ahead of its U.S. release next month, and fans of Leigh’s work will see the director’s trademark simple yet funny and effective dialogue and non-flashy camera work. Here, O’Flynn plays Amy, an employee of child welfare services and, like her character in Widow’s Bay, it seems she could use a few more resources. (Though, needless to say, working in child welfare is a far more important job than the assistant to a mayor trying to lure people to a probably-haunted island.) Alice Bailey Johnson co-stars as Amy’s friend Rosie, another social services employee.