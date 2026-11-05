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New Constantine movie casts a spell at DC Studios
By Jarrod Jones,2 days ago
As Clayface continues to sculpt a modest box office haul, DC Studios is preparing another dive into superhero-adjacent horror. Per Deadline, Evil Dead Wrath director Francis Galluppi has been recruited to write a new film featuring John Constantine, the British working-class warlock with a penchant for pints, according to a source close to the studio. Deadline requested confirmation, but DC has cast a no-comment spell.