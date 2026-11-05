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East Grand Forks City Council Makes Several Approvals At Tuesday’s City Council Meeting, Including For Boreal Elite LLC Cannabis Retail Registration
By Alex Carmenaty,3 days ago
Council Members Karen Peterson, Brian Larson, Tami Schumacher and Tim Riopelle voted for the approval, while Dale Helms and Don Casmey voted against, and Ben Pokrzywinski abstained. Red Iris was granted the ability to open a cannabis shop through a lottery, but it decided to terminate its agreement with the...
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