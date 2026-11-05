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Section 9 Football Picks: Playoff showdowns take center stage
By Mid-Hudson News Staff,2 days ago
Rich Arnott’s Section 9 football playoff picks are in, and the road to the championships runs through some intriguing semifinal matchups. Middletown and Newburgh are favored to set up another Class AA showdown, while Cornwall, Washingtonville, and Port Jervis look to keep their championship hopes alive. Arnott also sees plenty of competitive battles in the lower classifications, with several teams facing familiar league rivals.
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