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Avenir Global Acquires Marker Collective: £70.4M Cash Deal
2 days ago
Avenir Global acquired Marker Collective from Next 15 Group on November 5, 2026, adding Archetype, Outcast, Nectar and the Delve AI platform for £70.4 million in cash. AVENIR GLOBAL, a Montreal-based group of specialist communications firms, acquired Marker Collective from Next 15 Group plc on November 5, 2026. Marker holds the technology agencies Archetype, Outcast and Nectar plus the Delve AI media intelligence platform. Next 15 reported £70.4 million in cash consideration. Marker adds about 650 employees and 20 offices, taking Avenir past 1,500 employees.