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Fog and freezing fog possible for this morning’s commute
By Lexie Merley,2 days ago
(Dakota News Now) - Make sure to leave plenty of extra time for your morning commute! Areas of dense fog will be possible throughout our morning hours, especially in central parts of the state where a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued. As temperatures continue to fall below freezing, some freezing fog will be possible so make sure you give yourself a little bit of extra time on the roads as some could be slick. We’ll finally get the clouds to slowly clear throughout the day Friday as dry conditions settle in. Temperatures will only be in the 40s for highs this afternoon. Some frost/freeze will be possible over the next several mornings so make sure to cover up any remaining outdoor plants!