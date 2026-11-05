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Celebrity Beauty Brands in ChatGPT: 33,600 Monthly Prompts
By Michael Heller,2 days ago
According to the Celebrity Brand AI Demand Index from 5W and Talent Resources, Rare Beauty, founded by Selena Gomez, drew about 33,600 US ChatGPT prompts a month from August to October 2026, and Fenty Beauty, founded by Rihanna, about 24,400. Tatcha, with no celebrity founder, rose fastest, from about 14,100 prompts in August to about 70,700 in October. Talent teams should check AI demand before signing a beauty deal, not after.