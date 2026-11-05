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North Ga. town continues to clean up after catastrophic flooding
By Staff and wire reports,3 days ago
McCAYSVILLE, Ga. — A day after destructive flooding hit McCaysville in far north Georgia, residents are left to start picking up the pieces on Friday. Debris is strewn across downtown McCaysville, which is right next to the Toccoa River. On Thursday, the river reached a record of more than 18 feet, flooding businesses and forcing residents onto their roofs. Overall, swiftwater teams rescued more than 80 people, according to officials.
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